Trump lifts ban on federal funding of faith-based HBCUs

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump the Justice Department ruled in favor of lifting a ban on federal funding for faith-based historically black colleges and universities during a Tuesday speech before a convention of HBCU leaders.

He said the department published an opinion on the matter this week.

"From now on, faith based HBCU's will enjoy equal access to federal support," Trump said in remarks at the Renaissance Washington, D.C., Downtown Hotel.

"The nation owes a profound and enduring debt of gratitude to its HBCUs," he added.

The conference, which began Sunday and ends Wednesday, includes sessions and workshops on federal funding, healthcare careers, research, technology and leadership, among other topics.