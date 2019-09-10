Uses of digital technology has increased rapidly over the last several years, particularly among older Americans, a new survey says. File Photo by LoboStudioHamburg/Pixabay/UPI

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Young adults and teenagers are the most adept at digital technologies, but older Americans are catching up, a new study says.

Pew Research Center said in a survey Monday millennials lead the way -- as 93 percent said they use a smartphone and 86 percent are users of social media. Older Americans -- generation Xers, baby boomers and prior generations -- saw the greatest increase in use in the last seven years, it added.

"A 2018 Center survey found that younger Internet users also were more likely than older Americans .. to say the Internet has had a positive impact on society," the center said. "Seventy-three percent of online millennials said the Internet has been mostly a good thing for society, compared with 63 percent of users [born between 1925 and 1945]."

The report also found about three-quarters of generation Xers now use social media versus 64 percent in 2012. For baby boomers, 59 percent are on social media -- and usage among Americans age 74 and older increased to nearly 30 percent.

The study also found tablet ownership is fairly equal across most generations. Fifty-five percent of generation Xers, 53 percent of millennials and 52 percent of baby boomers said they own one, compared to just 33 percent among older generations.