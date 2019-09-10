Sept. 10 (UPI) -- North Carolina's 9th District will vote in a special election Tuesday, 10 months after accusations of voter fraud voided the results of last year's midterm.

The vote will elect a new representative to the U.S. House -- for which the primary candidates are Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready. GOP candidate Mark Harris, who won the seat on election night last November, did not run again for the Republican nomination.

Harris beat McCready by nearly 1,000 votes in the 2018 vote, but state election officials refused to certify the results based on the fraud accusations and ultimately ordered the new election.

Bishop is known for championing North Carolina's controversial bathroom bill, and McCready is an Iraq War veteran who owns a solar panel investment business.

RELATED North Carolina sets dates for special election after ballot scheme

McCready raised $4.8 million in contributions from January to August and Bishop raised more than $8 million.

President Donald Trump visited Fayetteville, N.C., on Monday to stump for Bishop. He also appeared in a television ad and recorded a robocall.

"What an incredible night welcoming Trump to Fayetteville!" Bishop tweeted Monday night. "We're not tired of winning & we're going to bring home a big victory tomorrow night thanks to his huge support!"

Some political observers and McCready see the race as another referendum on Trump's presidency.

"This race could be the canary in the coal mine for what is to come in 2020," the Democrat said in a fundraising email. "That's exactly why outside GOP groups have poured over $6 million into my district."

McCready called last year's vote the "largest case of election fraud" in modern U.S. history.

RELATED Federal judge orders Texas to stop purging names from voter rolls

"I'm going to tell you the easy thing to do when we saw that would have been to throw in the towel," McCready said. "I chose to fight."

North Carolina's 9th District has been Republican since the 1960s. Trump and 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney both won the district by about a dozen points.

Voters in North Carolina's 3rd District will also vote Tuesday for a replacement for Rep. Walter Jones, who died in February. Republican state Rep. Greg Murphy is on the ballot against Democrat Allen Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville.

Both winners Tuesday will serve out the remainder of the 116th Congress and would need to run for re-election next year.