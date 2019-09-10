McDonald's acquires tech company Apprente to automate drive-through process

McDonald's said Apprente's technology will be used to allow for faster, simpler and more accurate order taking at its drive-throughs. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- McDonald's on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a company that will assist in automating its drive-through process.

The fast-food chain agreed to a deal to acquire Apprente, a California-based company that was founded in 2017 with a focus on creating voice-based platforms for "complex, multilingual, multi-accent and multi-item conversational ordering."

McDonald's said Apprente's technology will be used to allow for faster, simpler and more accurate order taking at its drive-throughs and may later be incorporated into mobile ordering and kiosks.

The deal comes after McDonald's tested Apprente's technology at some locations.

Apprente will also serve as the founding member of a new internal technology-focused group within McDonald's called McD Tech Labs.

The company expects to hire additional engineers, data scientists and other advanced technology experts to join the group in the future.