Apple is expected to unveil three new versions of its popular iPhone at the event Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Technology enthusiasts worldwide will be watching Tuesday when Apple unveils several new products, including its new iPhone.

The new items will be introduced at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

New iPhones and other devices are unveiled each year at this time, and they're expected to begin selling in about a week.

Shown Tuesday will be the 11th version of the iPhone, which debuted in 2007 and has since become the world's most popular smartphone. Apple registered nearly a dozen iPhone model numbers in May, according to a Eurasian Economic Commission database. The number is not necessarily indicative of how many iPhone models the company will announce Tuesday, as the same device may need to be registered multiple times in some cases.

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Apple plans to release three new iPhone models this year and introduce a triple rear camera -- for the most expensive model -- and a double rear camera for the other two.

Cupertino calling. Join us today at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent at https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R— Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said Apple is expected to release two higher-end phones -- with a 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch OLED display, the same dimensions as its current XS and XS Max models -- as well as a less expensive model similar to the XR.

Kuo said the new iPhones will be able to charge other devices that are placed on the back of the device, similar to some high-end Samsung phones.

Last year at this time, Apple introduced three new versions of the iPhone X.

Other announcements Tuesday are expected to include a new Apple Watch, a new sleep tracking device and an update for the AirPods.

The company held a separate event for its Mac and iPad announcements in 2019, but Tuesday's event could also include the announcement of a new MacBook Pro laptop with a 16-inch screen, as well as the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade, a subscription gaming service.

Tuesday's event comes nearly three months after the iPhone's designer, Jony Ive, left the company after nearly three decades. He was the chief designer who was responsible for the iPhone's appearance. He departed to start his own firm, LoveFrom.