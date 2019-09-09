The House judiciary committee announced Monday it will vote on new procedures for hearings regarding its investigation into whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee announced Monday it would consider new procedures for hearings regarding its ongoing impeachment investigation.

Committee Chairman Sen. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced it will hold a vote on Thursday to consider four new procedures for the hearings on whether to recommend articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

If passed, the resolution would allow Nadler to designate full committee or subcommittee hearings as part of the investigation.

It would also grant the committee counsel permission to question witnesses for an additional hour beyond the 5 minutes allotted to each Congressional member of the committee while allowing Trump's counsel to respond in writing to any evidence and testimony presented to the committee.

Additionally, it would permit evidence to be received in a closed executive session.

Last month, Nadler announced the committee would launch an investigation into impeaching Trump based on former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion and obstruction of justice by the president and his campaign team.

"The unprecedented corruption, coverup and crimes by the president are under investigation by the committee as we determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment or other Article 1 remedies," Nadler said. "The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the president with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham condemned the announcement as "more of the same from the Democrats."

"They should be focusing on the needs of our country, instead, their obsessive vendetta against this president continues," she said.