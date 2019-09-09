Four missing members of the toppled ship were missing until Monday. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Four missing members of a South Korean cargo vessel were found alive Monday, trapped inside their ship's hull after it turned onto its side off the coast of Georgia, U.S. authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it made contact with the crew inside the disabled vessel, which caught fire Sunday in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga., near the Atlantic Ocean.

The discovery comes a day after a USCG Savannah helicopter helped rescue 20 other crew members of the 656-foot vehicle carrier. The search on Sunday was ultimately suspended when fiery conditions became too dangerous.

The Coast Guard said crews were working to drill a hole in the ship to deliver supplies.

The South Korea-flagged Hyundai Glovis cargo ship was carrying about 4,000 vehicles when it turned onto its side, government officials in Seoul said. Six Koreans, 13 Filipinos and a U.S. citizen were rescued before the Coast Guard made contact with a remaining four in the engine room Monday.

"USCG and salvage crews are developing an extraction plan to safely rescue the four #Golden Ray crew members," the USCG said. "This is a slow, but safe process."