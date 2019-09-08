Four people are missing after a cargo ship capsized off the coast of Georgia. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Four people are missing Sunday after a cargo ship capsized off the coast of Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The disabled M/V Golden Ray cargo vessel caught fire and capsized at about 2 a.m. in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga.

Coast Guard officials said there were 23 crew members and one pilot on board the vessel and 20 had been rescued while four remained missing.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said it was "too risky" for crews to go inside to continue searching for the missing crew members due to smoke and flames coming from the ship.

"Once they have stabilized the vessel, they will try to go in to get the four who remain on board," Reed said.

Reed said the flames and smoke have since ceased, but crews are still working to determine whether it is safe to continue rescue operations.

Investigators are also working to determine what caused the ship to capsize.