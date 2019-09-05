Sept. 5 (UPI) -- South Carolina is bracing for Hurricane Dorian, which is a major Category 3 storm that's forecast to batter the state's coastline through Thursday.

The eye of the storm was just off the coast of Charleston early Thursday, and expected to bring hurricane conditions along the entire Carolina coast and up to the Virginia border.

The storm, which strengthened to Category 3 late Wednesday, has knocked out power to nearly 167,000 customers in Georgia and South Carolina.

More than 800,000 people were under evacuation orders in South Carolina, while more evacuations were issued for the coast and barrier islands of North Carolina.

"If you're in an area where an evacuation has been ordered, leave now," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. "Don't try to ride it out. It's not worth putting your life at risk or endangering first responders who might have to save you."

The evacuation orders also include the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Ga. South Carolina's Camp Lejeune directed individual commanders to make their own decision on whether to evacuate. Also in South Carolina, Marine Air Corps Station Beaufort, which trains F-35B pilots, reported that no aircraft had been moved for the storm.

Utility officials said the majority of the outages, 154,000, were in South Carolina.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District reported its fire stations are running on backup generators.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 were re-opened to eastbound traffic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The lanes were shut down to eastbound traffic so evacuees could use all the highway lanes to escape the coast.

Several school districts and colleges shut down in the Carolinas on Thursday. Charleston International Airport closed Wednesday ahead of the storm.