Watch live: Trump announces $2B in grants to fight opioid crisis

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to award some $2 billion in grants to local and state agencies to fight the nationwide opioid crisis.

He's expected to speak at 2:15 p.m. EDT in the White House's Roosevelt Room.

About half of that -- $932 million -- will be awarded by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration to each of the 50 states and some U.S. territories.

The rest -- $900 million -- will go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the course of three years. Those grants will help state and local governments keep track of overdose data and develop ways for agencies to help those who have overdosed to get treatment, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters.

"Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved," Azar said. "At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the Department's 5-Point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a healthcare system where every American can access the mental healthcare they need."

The CDC says more than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2017, more than 68 percent of which were related to opioids.