Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Republican Texas Rep. Bill Flores on Wednesday became the fifth GOP congressman from the state to announce he won't seek re-election in 2020.

"Serving my country as the representative of the hardworking Texas families in the 17th Congressional District has been an honor and one of the greatest privileges of my life," Flores said in a statement.

"When I originally announced that I was running for Congress in 2009, I was firm in my commitment that I would run for six or fewer terms. After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last."

Flores won election in 2010 and serves on the House energy and commerce committee and Congressional Board of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute. He pointed to family as his main reason for leaving.

"Our family evolved substantially during that period as Gina lost her father, we picked up a daughter-in-law, added four awesome grandkids and watched my Mom and Dad move further along their senior years," Flores said. "My job as representative has made it difficult to spend as much time with Gina and the rest of my family as I would like."

The other Republican Texas congressmen who will vacate their seats when the term expires in January 2021 are Reps. Kenny Marchant, Pete Olson, Mike Conaway and Will Hurd. Of 14 members of Congress who have announced they won't run again, 12 have been Republicans.

Flores, who won his district with 57 percent of the vote in 2018, said he expects the seat to remain Republican. The district covers some Austin suburbs and the areas of Texas A&M University and Baylor University.