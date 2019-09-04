Man charged with selling Mac Miller fentanyl-laced drugs before his death

A California man was charged with selling rapper Mack Miller pills laced with fentanyl prior to his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A California man was charged Wednesday with selling rapper Mac Miller drugs laced with fentanyl before his death, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced.

Cameron James Pettit was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance for allegedly selling Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Authorities believe the 26-year-old Miller snorted the drugs prior to his overdose death in September 2018.

"While another alleged drug dealer allegedly supplied McCormick with other drugs prior to his death, according to the affidavit those narcotics did not contain fentanyl," the DEA said.

Miller was found dead in his Studio City, Calif., home last year and an autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

A criminal complaint against Pettit filed in the Central District of California said Petit delivered the counterfeit pills to Miller days before his death.

It also includes Instagram direct messages between Pettit and others after Miller's death in which he states he probably shouldn't post about the death on social media "just to be smart" adding that "most likely I will die in jail."