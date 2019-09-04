Getaway driver enters guilty plea in slaying of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Kevin Edwards will serve 25 years in prison in exchange for the guilty plea. File Photo courtesy of the Chicago Police Department

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An Illinois man suspected of driving a getaway car in the shooting death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Kevin Edwards entered the plea Tuesday in exchange for 25 years in prison.

Edwards admitted he drove the alleged gunman in the shooting -- Dwight Boone-Doty -- to a park and waited with another suspect -- Corey Morgan -- while Boone-Doty lured Tyshawn into an alley and shot him in the head in November 2015.

Edwards said he and Morgan then drove Boone-Doty away from the scene.

Cook County prosecutors said the three men targeted Tyshawn because the boy's father was a member of a rival gang accused of killing Morgan's brother.

Boone-Doty and Morgan have been jailed since November 2015. Jury selection for their trials is expected to take place next week.