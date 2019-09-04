Fotis Dulos, husband of missing Connecticut mother, arrested on new charge

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday on a new charge in the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Connecticut Western District Major Crimes Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his home and he was transported to the Troop G police barracks in Bridgeport.

He was charged with a single count of tampering and released on $500,000 bail at around 7 p.m.

Dulos' lawyer Norm Pattis said his client would plead not guilty to the newest charge when he is arraigned.

"Fotis is neither bending nor breaking. We will enter a not guilty plea the first chance we get," he said.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, pleaded not guilty to charges of hindering prosecution and obstruction of justice in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing on May 24 after dropping her children off at school.

The original charges were based on surveillance videos appearing to show Dulos making multiple stops on a four-mile stretch of road as Dulos tossed out garbage bags that were later found to contain Farber Dulos' blood.

The 38-page arrest warrant from Wednesday's arrest contained new details about the case including a more extensive timeline of Farber Dulos' disappearance.

Police said a truck he had access to the day his wife disappeared contained a "bloodlike substance" that was found to contain her DNA and Troconis said he had the truck washed "because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there."