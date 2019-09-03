More than 1,800 U.S. flights canceled Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian nears

NASA astronaut Christian Koch snapped this image of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station during a flyover on Monday. Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Hurricane Dorian led to the cancellations of more than 1,821 U.S. flights Tuesday -- the second straight day more than a thousand were grounded by the storm.

The cancellations were shown as of 5 p.m. EDT and affect flights to, from and within the United States. Major Florida airports in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Pompano Beach, Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville were closed due to the storm.

"In close consultation with the National Weather Service, airlines and airport stakeholders, airport leadership has determined it is in the best interest of the Orlando International Airport passengers and employees to cease operations," Orlando International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Two major South Florida airports -- Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport -- said they would reopen Tuesday after closing Monday. They noted, however, they might still be affected by other airport closures, due to the storm. Palm Beach International Airport also ceased operations Monday.

UBS Group AG analysts say the storm could cost at least $25 billion in losses for insurers.

Insurance companies are still recovering from hurricanes two years ago -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- that racked up more than $93 billion in losses.

USB suggested Dorian could cause insurers to change premiums going forward. The loss estimates may worsen, perhaps to as much as $40 billion, if the storm makes landfall along the U.S. coast.