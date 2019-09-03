Dow Jones falls 285 points after new China tariffs take effect

U.S. stock markets fell on Tuesday after new tariffs against China took effect over the weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets fell Tuesday after the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on China over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.26 points or 1.08 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.69 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.11 percent in the first day of trading after new 15 percent tariffs on $111 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Apple stock fell 1.46 as parts used in its Apple Watch were affected by the tariffs. Chip stocks and semiconducter firms were also affected by the tariffs as Intel Corp. stocks fell 0.91 percent, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped 1.75 percent and Micron Technology Inc. was down 0.62 percent.

Additionally, Caterpillar stocks fell 1.66 percent as the U.S. manufacturing sector fell 2.1 percent to 49.1 percent in August, its first decline in three years, according to the Institute of Supply Management.

Boeing stock fell 2.66 percent after a Wall Street Journal report that new issues with global regulators could delay the return of its 737 Max aircraft and American Airlines and United Airlines announced they would extend groundings of the planes until December.