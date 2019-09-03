At least 1,300 U.S. flights canceled ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NASA astronaut Christian Koch snapped this image of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station during a flyover on Monday. Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Hurricane Dorian has so far canceled more than 1,300 flights on the U.S. East Coast for Tuesday, topping the mark for the second straight day.

Nearly 1,400 flights to, within and from the United States had been canceled by 5:30 a.m., Tuesday. About 1,400 were canceled on Monday.

Orlando International Airport, which serves Disney World and is one of the country's major tourist staples, announced it will close Tuesday. Two major South Florida airports -- Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport -- said they will reopen Tuesday after closing Monday. They noted, however, they might still be affected by other airport closures due to the storm.

Hurricane Dorian has so far ravaged the Bahamas, remaining stationary over the famous vacation islands on Monday. Forecasters said the storm will begin its northward swing early Tuesday.

UBS Group AG analysts say the storm could cost at least $25 billion in losses for insurers.

Insurance companies are still recovering from hurricanes two years ago -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- that racked up more than $93 billion in losses.

USB suggested Dorian could cause insurers to change premiums going forward. The loss estimates may worsen, perhaps to as much as $40 billion, if the storm makes landfall along the U.S. coast.