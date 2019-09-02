New Jersey man charged with possessing explosives near Labor Day parade route

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had planned to march in the South Plainfield, N.J., Labor Day parade Monday. | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police apprehended a New Jersey man Monday after they discovered several pipe bomb-like devices near the route of a Labor Day parade in South Plainfield, resulting in the cancelation of the annual event.

Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

More charges were expected to follow.

The annual 62nd South Plainfield Labor Day Parade, which was to be attended by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, was canceled after several homemade explosive devices were uncovered in a wooded area in the proximity of both Kaiser's home and the parade route.

Police discovered the devices following an investigation in Monmouth County into a suspicious package containing a "destructive device" that was left at a Sea Bright bar on Sunday, the prosecution said.

The investigation brought police to Kaiser's residence where they found more explosives, which were not connected to the parade but due to their proximity to the route prompted officials to cancel the event.

Over "half a dozen" devices were found on his large property, an official with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said.

Kaiser, who was described as a "rogue individual," was transported to the Sea Bright Police Department where he was charged.

Police are asking if anyone finds a suspicious package to contact law enforcement immediately.

The governor also was to appear at a parade in Rutherford at 12:30 p.m., but it was cancelled because of rain.