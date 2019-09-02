34 people unaccounted for in California boat fire

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for as the Coast Guard and Ventura County Fire Department responded to a fire that started on a boat early Monday off Santa Cruz Island.

Emergency personnel received a report about 3:30 a.m. Pacific time of the fire on a 75-foot boat north of Santa Cruz, about 30 miles west of Ventura.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath said that five people were rescued but could not confirm how many fatalities occurred. Fox News in San Diego identified the boar as the Conception, which a MartineTraffic.com showed had set out from Santa Barbara on Saturday and visited several diving spots around Santa Cruz Island.

"The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues," the agency said on Twitter.

"The vessel was reported as being on fire. A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers," the Coast Guard added.

The Ventura County Fire Department posted photos of the boat fire and said it provided a dive boat to assist with the rescue. Foggy conditions slowed rescue efforts. Most of the passengers on the boat may have been sleeping below deck when the fire broke out, trapping them, authorities said.

"This situation is unfolding," Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Aidan Cooney told the Los Angeles Times Monday morning.