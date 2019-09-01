Laws loosening Texas firearms restrictions take effect one day after mass shooting

Members of the community make signs before a vigil at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in Paso, Texas, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. New laws loosening restrictions on storing and carrying firearms took effect in Texas on Sunday. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A series of new laws in Texas loosening restrictions on firearms took effect on Sunday, a day after a mass shooting killed seven people in the state.

The new measures, mostly decreasing or clarifying restrictions on places or situations where licensed gun owners can carry or store their firearms or ammunition, were passed during the 2019 legislative season, which ended in June.

HB 1143 states that school districts cannot prohibit licensed gun owners, including school employees, from storing a firearm or ammunition in a locked vehicle at a school parking lot if they are not in plain view. Another law, HB 2363 allows some foster homes to store firearms and ammunition in a safe and secure place, provided they are stored together in the same locked locations.

HB 302 and SB741 prohibit agreements that prevent residents from lawfully possessing, carrying, transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in their property.

HB 121 provides a legal defense for licensed gun owners who unknowingly enter establishments with signage dictating they prohibit guns if the person promptly leaves after being asked.

SB 535 clarifies laws on possession of firearms in places of worship, stating that licensed handgun owners can legally carry their weapons in the same manner as other private property.

HB 177 prevents people from being charged for carrying a handgun without a license while evacuating from or returning to an area during a disaster and gives disaster shelters the option to accommodate evacuees with firearms.

HB 1387 loosens restrictions about the number of armed school marshalls a school district may appoint.

The laws came into effect a day after a gunman killed seven people and injured about two dozen other people during a traffic stop in West Texas and nearly a month after a gunman shot and killed 20 people in an El Paso Walmart.