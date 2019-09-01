Hazmat incident kills 1, injures nine at California hotel

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- One person is dead and nine others were taken to the hospital after an incident involving hazardous materials at a San Jose, Calif., hotel Saturday.

A woman was found dead on the 19th floor of the Fairmont Hotel at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning, San Jose Fire Department Captain Mitch Matlow said.

"There was liquid on the floor of the room and countertop," Matlow said. "Whether that's mouthwash or hazardous chemicals will be determined by chemical testing. Every single puddle in the room will have to be tested."

Others were evaluated and treated at the scene with symptoms including lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

The incident was initially reported as an attempted suicide using chemicals, but officials have not confirmed suicide.

Three floors of the hotel were evacuated Saturday as hazmat teams worked to decontaminate nine people, who were mostly workers exposed to the chemical.

The chemical, which has not yet been identified, was described as smelling like rotten eggs.