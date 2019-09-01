Georgia, South Carolina issue evacuation orders; North Carolina declares state of emergency

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The governors of Georgia and South Carolina issued mandatory evacuation orders Sunday as Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact the coastal states later this week.

The hurricane was about 155 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., as of 8 p.m. Sunday and was forecast to impact the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

Upgraded to a Category 5, Hurricane Dorian was pounding the Bahamas Sunday as it made its way towards the United States, forcing coastal areas to brace for impact while hoping for a northward turn to avoid a direct hit.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued mandatory evacuation orders starting noon Monday for residents east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

RELATED Bahamas braces for Dorian as Floridians uneasily watch tracking

The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin contraflow of traffic on I-16 from 8 a.m. to expedite the evacuations, the order said.

Residents of coastline areas are ordered to evacuate "as Georgia's network of roads and bridges providing access to our barrier islands may be rendered impassable, isolating residences and persons from access to essential public services," it said.

The order came hours after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation for parts of eight coastal counties.

RELATED Rolling Stones play Miami one night early due to Hurricane Dorian

Residents of Beaufort Zone A; Berkeley Zones B and G; Charleston Zones A, B and C; Colleton Zones A and B; Dorchester Zone D; Georgetown Zone A; Horry Zone A; and Jasper Zone A are to evacuate starting noon Monday.

ALERT: #Dorian EVACUATION BEGINNING NOON TOMORROW, September 2, 2019: Colleton Zones A, B; Beaufort Zone A; Jasper Zone A; Charleston Zones A, B, C; Dorchester Zone D; Berkeley Zones B, G; Horry Zone A Georgetown Zone A https://t.co/J3bs5wRCmq #sctweets #alert pic.twitter.com/cxni3lx0Us— SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 1, 2019

To facilitate the evacuations, McMaster has ordered lane reversals on several major highways including I-26 from Charleston to Columbia and U.S. 278 in Hilton Head starting noon Monday.

RELATED Florida prepares to open shelters as Hurricane Dorian approaches

"This is a very serious hurricane -- 185 mph gusts up to 220 mph -- that's the strongest, the largest in modern history, certainly the strongest any of us around here have seen," McMaster said in a press conference.

He said that the evacuation order may not make "everyone happy" but they are taking these steps to "keep everyone alive."

The evacuation order follows both Kemp and McMaster declaring states of emergency late last week to mobilized state and local resources to required locations.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

"North Carolina has endured flooding from two strong hurricanes in less than three years," he said in a statement. "Now is the time to prepare for Dorian. To the people of North Carolina, ... we are working hard to prepare and we are with you."

He also signed two transportation waivers to allow for relief supplies and vehicles to move within the stat and to help farmers harvest and transport crops and livestock quickly.

Earlier Sunday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for parts of Florida, including Palm Beach and Martin counties.