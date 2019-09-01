Barricade collapses at Seattle music festival, injuring dozens

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A steel barricade collapsed at a Seattle music festival late Saturday, injuring about 25 people and sending four to the hospital.

No critical injuries were reported, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. at the Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival, where musician Jai Wolf was performing.

"Saturday night at Bumbershoot Festival there was a steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life threatening injuries," a statement posted on the festival's Twitter page said. "Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment was continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary."

Jai Wolf said the performance was rescheduled for 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

"As soon as I walked on stage tonight, one of the steel barricades separating the crowd from the stage collapsed due to the crowd pushing and jumping on the hill," Wolf said on Twitter. "I cut the music because I noticed members of the audience had fallen on top of each other. ... I'm so stoked to be back in Seattle but safety is our primary concern and we wanted to make sure that no one would be in any danger."