Five killed in series of West Texas shootings, one suspect killed by police

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- One suspect was killed in a series of shootings in two Texas cities that killed at least five people and injured 21 others.

Police in Midland and Odessa said at least one suspect, possibly two separate suspects, were driving around committing a series of shootings around the two cities Saturday.

Investigators said one vehicle connected to the shootings was a gold Toyota, and another vehicle was a hijacked U.S. Postal Service mail delivery van. Police later confirmed both vehicles were used by the same person.

Midland police said one suspect was shot and killed at a Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. Police were investigating whether a second suspect might still be on the loose. The slain suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s.

Odessa police said at a 6 p.m. local time news conference that at least five people were killed and 21 injured. The injured included a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, an Odessa police officer and a Midland police officer.

Officials at Medical Center Hospital-Odessa said 14 victims were admitted. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Police said the incident began when the Texas DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, who fled the scene.