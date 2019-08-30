Secret Service dog Hurricane will be honored in Britain in October for his bravery in taking down a violent intruder on the White House lawn in 2014. Photo from the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Secret Service dog who brought down an intruder on the White House lawn in 2014 received the Order of Merit from a British veterinary charity.

The dog is the first non-British canine to receive the award for his "outstanding devotion to duty" from the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals. Only 30 other animals have received the award.

Hurricane, now retired, was on duty with his handler on Oct. 22, 2014, when a man jumped the fence and sprinted across the lawn. Another canine team tried to stop the intruder but failed. Then Hurricane took off after the man. The intruder kicked, punched and swung Hurricane through the air, injuring the dog.

"Despite this violent, repeated assault, his jaws were locked onto the suspect's arm and he never gave up," the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals said in a statement. "He continued to drive forward and finally grounded the intruder, enabling armed officers to take him into custody. Though severely battered, Hurricane refused to be beaten and carried out his duties faultlessly."

President Barack Obama was in the White House at the time but was unharmed. The dog retired from the Secret Service in 2016 and was adopted by handler, Officer Marshall Mirachi.

"Hurricane was such a legend within the Service," Mirachi said. "He loved working and his talent for the job impressed me every single day. That night, he stepped up and delivered under circumstances that no amount of training could prepare him for. I have never witnessed such violence toward a dog before but it didn't stop him from doing his job."

Mirachi and Hurricane will travel to London in October to accept the award. Hurricane will be given VIP treatment.