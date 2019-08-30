Republican Rep. John Shimkus won't seek re-election

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., said he wants to spend more time with his family. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. John Shimkus announced Friday he's not seeking re-election after more than two decades representing southeast Illinois as a Republican.

He became the 14th Republican to announce he won't seek to retain his seat in the House, though after a landslide win in 2018, his district is expected to remain red in 2020.

Shimkus, 61, made the announcement during an appearance on the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX-radio.

"It has been an honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them in our nation's capital," he said.

Shimkus said that though his 12 terms in office have been "a blessing," they've also been a sacrifice for his wife, Karen Shimkus, and their sons.

"Now young men, David, Joshua and Daniel continue to make me proud," he said in a statement. "I regret the times I have been away from the four of them and thank them for their constant love and support."

During his time in Congress, Shimkus sat on the Committee on Energy and Commerce.