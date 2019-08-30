Protesters on both sides of the immigration issue clashed inside New York City's Grand Central Station terminal Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Protesters from both sides of the immigration issue clashed inside New York City's Grand Central Station terminal Thursday.

The protest was organized by Rise and Resist NYC, described as a silent protest to "object to Border Patrol and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] terrorizing immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers," the group posted on its Facebook page. They also railed against President Donald Trump and his policies toward migrants from Central America.

Rise and Resist member Alexis Danzig told Fox New she organized the protest to take a stand against "the Trump administration's disastrous policies at our border."

She said she also opposes "locking up people who have come legally to apply for asylum and putting children and families separately into concentration camps with no means to reconnect them."

A smaller group of pro-Trump demonstrators held up Trump 2020 banners and Keep America Great posters. The rally supported the president, border patrol officers and ICE personnel for the job they do upholding laws. They also blamed Democrats for not funding necessary improvements at the border.

No arrests were reported.

In other immigration news, the Trump administration changed how it handles visas granted to immigrants who cooperate with criminal investigations, allowing them to be deported while waiting for the proper paperwork. The change was made Aug. 2.

Immigration attorneys said the change will make immigrants less likely to report serious crimes.

"This is going to have a chilling effect," Eileen Blessinger, a Falls Church, Va.-based immigration attorney told The Hill. When you report, You're essentially reporting yourself to ICE but now there's a risk that ICE might pick you up."

Applications for U visas can take up to four years. The government issues 10,000 per year.

Another recent change to immigration law targets families who are in the United States so a family member can receive lifesaving medical care that's not available in their country. About 1,000 immigrant families a year apply for the special permission to stay in the country without fear of deportation.

The Trump administration quietly rescinded that exception and gave those families 33 days to leave the country. Immigration advocates are outraged at the rule change.

"They are telling these people they need to leave on their own," director of immigration legal services Anthony Marino told MSNBC. "I don't know how they expect parents to pull their children from hospital beds, disconnect them from lifesaving treatments and go some place where they know they are going to die."

Democratic lawmakers are also opposing the change.

"This administration is now deporting kids with cancer," said Rep. Ed Markey, D.-Mass. "Perhaps that is why it was too ashamed to announce this policy change publicly."