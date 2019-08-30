Appellate court affirms Chicago-area assault weapons ban

A 9mm submachine gun with a 30 bullet magazine is seen at a gun and hunting expo. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has affirmed a new Illinois law that bars assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

The 7th Circuit Court ruled Thursday the law is constitutional, agreeing with a lower federal court that also upheld the ban.

The case originated with a lawsuit by two gun owners in Cook County who argued the law is vague and violates the Second Amendment. The Illinois State Rifle Association backed the challenge to the law, which prohibits the possession, use and sale of assault weapons in the state's most populous county.

Judge Manish S. Shah said in his ruling the plaintiffs failed to offer a "compelling reason" to vacate the lower court ruling.

The plaintiffs' attorneys argued the "frequency of the criminal threats" in Chicago should be considered in determining whether the law infringes upon gun owners' Second Amendment rights.

State's Attorney Kim Foxx praised the ruling, saying assault weapons and large-capacity magazines are only designed to kill and have no business on Chicago streets.

"Public safety is our top priority, and we were proud to defeat the gun lobby's challenge in court," she said. "While we are pleased with today's decision, we anticipate that this will be appealed to the Supreme Court. If it is, we will be ready."