A shopkeeper stocks international beers in a grocery store specializing in imported goods in Beijing, China, on August 8. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said the United States and China were set to hold new trade talks on Thursday, although he said they would be on a "different level."

Discussions between Washington and Beijing have stalled and both sides have retaliated with additional tariffs in recent weeks. Thursday, Trump told Fox News Radio about the new talks but did not detail who or what would be the focus at the discussion.

"Both sides remain in communication at various levels," a White House official noted.

During the interview, the president repeated concern China is "ripping off" the United States and stealing intellectual property.

"The primary thing is tariffs," Trump added. "It's having a devastating effect and they're coming to the table and we'll see whether or not they make a deal."

Trump, who has struggled to win concessions from China on intellectual property rules, has not yet acknowledged whether in-person talks would take place in Washington next month, as previously planned.

Thursday's meeting precede scheduled tariff increases for Chinese products on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, to which Beijing has retaliated with new punitive taxes on U.S. imports for the same dates.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told reporters Beijing is open to the possibility of removing the new tariffs.

"China has ample means for retaliation but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war," Gao said.

Trump touted the state of the domestic economy in a tweet Thursday.

"The Economy is doing GREAT, with tremendous upside potential!" he wrote. "If the [Federal Reserve] would [cut interest rates], we are a Rocket upward!"