The gross domestic product grew slower than expected in the second quarter, revised numbers show. Photo Harris Corp/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Declining exports and smaller inventory build drove the U.S. gross domestic product growth down more than originally thought in the second quarter, revised numbers released by the Commerce Department reveal.

The GDP increased 2 percent in the second quarter, down from 3.1 percent in the first quarter. The latest number is based on more complete source data than the original estimate of 2.1 percent for the second quarter.

"The revision primarily reflected downward revisions to state and local government spending, exports, private inventory investment and residential investment that were partly offset by an upward revision to personal consumption expenditures," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The U.S. economy has had positive growth for 11 straight years but that's threatened by the trade war with China. Talks between the two have deteriorated in recent months as the two impose retaliatory tariffs on each other.

Positive factors, including the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, have tempered concerns of an upcoming recession. But the 30-year Treasury bond hit a new all-time low Wednesday, causing the U.S. yield curve to invert, a possible indicator that a recession could be coming soon.

The yield curve means short-term debt has a better return than long-term debt.

The global economy took a hit Wednesday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to shut parliament down for more than a month, limiting the time lawmakers have to debate leaving the European Union on Oct. 31. The queen granted his request.