Nearly 1,000 people were killed in the United States as a result of red light-running vehicles. File Photo by Lisa S./Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The number of deaths in the United States resulting from drivers running red lights has risen to a 10-year high, leading experts to worry about a lasting trend, a new report said Thursday.

The study by AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety said 939 people were killed in red light-running crashes in 2017 -- the most recent data available. That figure breaks down to an average of at least two deaths every day in the United States. Researchers said the total is a 28 percent increase over 2012 figures.

The analysis said almost half of those killed were passengers in other vehicles, and more than 5 percent included pedestrians and cyclists.

"The data shows that red-light running continues to be a traffic safety challenge," foundation Executive Director David Yang said. "All road safety stakeholders must work together to change behavior and identify effective countermeasures."

While 85 percent of drivers said running red-lights is dangerous, a third said they'd run a red light in the past 30 days, AAA's Traffic Safety Culture Index said.

"Drivers who decide to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making are reckless choices which puts other road users in danger," Yang added.

Last year's index, 88 percent of respondents said distracted driving is the most dangerous behavior on the road, topping aggressive driving (68 percent), driving under the influence of drugs (55 percent) and driving under the influence of alcohol (43 percent).

Jake Nelson, AAA director of traffic safety advocacy and research, said red light cameras can help change driver behavior and installing more roundabouts would slow speeds at less dangerous angles.

AAA listed a few recommendations to keep red light-related mortality down -- including monitoring green lights while approaching intersections, tapping your breaks near approaching lights and waiting for a couple seconds when a light turns green.