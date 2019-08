A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon Thursday morning. Screen capture/USGS

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon on Thursday morning, officials said.

The quake struck about 184 miles west of Coos Bay, southwest of Eugene at about 8:08 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The undersea earthquake had a depth of about 7.5 miles.

No tsunami was expected and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Thursday's quake was the strongest in a string of several to strike off the coast of Oregon beginning Aug. 9.