Tate Reeves wins GOP's Mississippi runoff for governor

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Three weeks after being forced into a runoff election, Mississippi Republicans chose Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves to be their nominee in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

"Thank you, Mississippi. What a great victory tonight," Reeves said in his victory speech in downtown Jackson Tuesday. "While my name may have been on the ballot this victory belongs to you, and I got to tell you, you deserve it."

Reeves, 45, beat out 67-year-old former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court Bill Waller, Jr., for the GOP nomination, with 54 percent of the vote to Waller's 46 percent, according to preliminary results reported by Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

"Thank you to everyone who honored me with your vote in today's runoff," Waller said via Twitter. "Charlotte [Waller] and I are forever grateful for your support and friendship -- and for your belief in the message of the campaign as we focused on the issues to make the lives of Mississippians better in the future."

Tuesday's runoff vote was held after no candidate was able to secure a majority share of the vote in the Aug. 6 GOP primary, as stipulated by state law. Reeves was just shy of the cutoff with 49 percent of the vote to Waller's 33 percent. Robert Foster was forced off the ballot, coming in third with 18 percent.

However, Tuesday's election was marred by allegations of voter irregularities, with at least three confirmed reports of voting machines changing the candidate voters selected.

Officials confirmed problems with two voting machines in three counties while Waller's campaign said the issue was more widespread.

Reeves will now face off against Democratic contender for the governorship, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, who secured his spot on the Nov. 5 ballot with 69 percent support in early August.

While the governor's office is held by Republican Phil Bryant, the GOP nomination was opened to a vote based on term limits.

Reeves ran on a campaign that railed against the expansion of Medicaid with endorsements from Bryant and the NRA, who gave him an "A+" rating for supporting several pro-gun bills.