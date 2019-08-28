GOP Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson cited a battle with Parkinson's disease as the reason he will leave office at the end of 2019. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson said Wednesday he will leave office by the end of the year, due to health concerns.

Isakson said on Twitter it has been "the honor of a lifetime" to represent Georgia in the upper chamber, where Democrats are aiming to retake control next year.

"After much prayer and consultation with my family and doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of 2019," Isakson tweeted. "This decision pains me greatly but I know it is the right thing to do."

Isakson was elected to the Senate in 2004 after serving three terms in the House. His is the latest on a growing list of departing Republicans in Congress.

Others who recently said they will leave office include Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy, Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Indiana Rep. Susan Brooks, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi and Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts.

Republicans hold a 53-45 edge in the Senate, with Democrat-leaning 2 independents.