Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy accused of fabricating a story that he was shot by a sniper lost his job, county officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Angel Reinosa "is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department" as of Tuesday night.

"I'm disappointed that this incident occurred and upset that one member's actions has reflected negatively on a department that has a history of service and heroism" Villanueva said during a news conference.

Law enforcement officials on Sunday accused Reinosa, a 21-year-old trainee deputy, of falsely saying he was shot by a sniper Aug. 21. Reinosa allegedly told authorities he was shot as he walked to his vehicle at the sheriff's station in Lancaster, prompting a manhunt for a shooter.

Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said Reinosa admitted he lied.

"He also told investigators he had caused the holes in his uniform by cutting it. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder."

Wegener said Reinosa didn't say why he made up the story.

Villanueva said Wednesday that Reinosa is the subject of a criminal investigation, and the sheriff's office plans to submit the case to the district attorney's office "in the very near future."