Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Google announced it will shut down its recruiting management platform, Hire by Google, to focus on other products.

The platform, co-founded by former executive Diane Greene, was part of the Google Cloud portfolio, helping small and medium-size businesses manage their interview procedures and candidate pipelines. It was created with technology from the startup Bebop, which Google acquired in 2015.

Greene, who co-founded Bebop, joined Google in the deal and served as senior vice president of its Cloud businesses and a member of its board of directors. Green left Google Cloud earlier this year and was not re-elected to her board seat in June.

"We've made the difficult decision to sunset Hire by Google on Sept. 1, 2020," Google said Tuesday in a support article. "While Hire has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio."

Google said Hire customers can continue to use the platform until their contract ends or Sept. 1, 2020. It told customers after their next bill, it will no longer charge for the service. The company said while there will be no further development of the platform it will be maintained until it shuts down.