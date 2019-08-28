Democrats rush to meet Wednesday deadline to qualify for 3rd debate

Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in the second round of primary debates at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich., on July 31. Photo by Edward M. PioRoda/CNN/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Wednesday is the final day all Democratic presidential candidates can qualify for the next primary debate in Houston next month, and it looks like several will miss the cut -- perhaps sounding the death knell for their campaigns.

The Democratic National Committee set even more stringent polling and donor requirements for the next round. As of Wednesday morning, 10 candidates have qualified -- Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The party announced the debate will be held over two nights -- Sept. 12 and 13 -- but ABC News, which will broadcast and mediate, said there will be two nights only if more than 10 candidates qualify. If not, the event will be staged Sept. 12.

Candidates are required by the DNC to receive at least 2 percent support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. They also must receive grassroots fundraising from at least 130,000 total unique donors and have a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in 20 or more states.

RELATED Seth Moulton to drop out of 2020 Democratic race

The candidates who have not yet qualified are Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Joe Sestak.

Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard have met the fundraising goal, but not the polling mandate. It's possible they could qualify Wednesday with the release of new polling data.

Three candidates -- Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper and Seth Moulton -- have dropped out of the race since the last debate at the end of July, and Eric Swalwell left before the second debate.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton both dropped out before the third debate after qualifying for the second round last month.

If 11 or more candidates qualify, a selection event will be held Thursday to randomly assigned which candidates will debate on which night.

The party said the candidates who don't make the cut for Houston can still seek to qualify for the fourth round in October, which will use the same qualifications.

Last week, the party declined a resolution to allow candidates to participate in single-issue debates on topics, like climate change, outside of the DNC-approved debates. The decision has been criticized by multiple candidates.

ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir and reporter Linsey Davis will moderate, along with Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos. The candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer questions from the moderators and 45 seconds to answer follow-up questions and rebuttals.

The first debates were held in Miami in June and the second in Detroit last month.