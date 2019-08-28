After signing emergency, Trump says Puerto Rico one of 'most corrupt places on Earth'

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has approved a federal emergency for Puerto Rico -- amid a political spat with one of its leaders -- as the U.S. territory is in the direct path of Tropical Storm Dorian.

The declaration allows the island to receive federal funds to recover from the approaching storm, which is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches the Southeast. Puerto Rico was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria two years ago.

"The president's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the White House said in a statement.

Newly-sworn Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced thanked Trump on Twitter, despite sharp criticisms between he and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

"Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. And by the way, I'm the best thing that's ever happened to Puerto Rico!"

"I said yesterday that Trump needs to be [quiet], 'calm down' get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground," Cruz answered. "Maybe Trump will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES."

Tuesday, she slammed him for redirecting federal storm preparedness to security on the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rican governor after high court boots Pierluisis

"Could President Trump go any lower?" she asked.

FEMA said in a statement it's authorized to "identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency." Emergency protective measures, the agency added, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Dorian was projected to pass over Puerto Rico Wednesday.