The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated the policy in what's known as Handbook 2. File Photo by Sopotnicki/Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated its handbook to bar all "lethal weapons" from meetinghouses, which strengthens past language that discourages firearms.

The rule change, which took effect this month, allows facilities to opt-out by giving "effective notice" either verbally or by signs in buildings.

"Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world," the updated LDS firearms policy states. "With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited."

The policy applies to 16.3 million LDS members worldwide, but a spokesman said a letter was specifically sent to church leaders in Texas. The church had asked bishops in the state to notify LDS personnel in response to a new law that takes effect next month that allows Texans to carry concealed weapons in houses of worship.