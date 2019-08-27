Iraqi party calls for U.S. withdrawal after Israeli airstrikes

Members of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah carry the coffin of leader Abu Ali al-Debbi, who was killed in a drone attack, during a funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday. Photo Murtaja Lateef/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Iraq's second largest political party on Tuesday called for a total withdrawal of U.S. forces after Israel carried out attacks on Iraqi military bases, which killed one military commander.

A series of Israeli air raids Monday attacked bases and weapons depots in Iraq belonging to Popular Mobilization Units, which is comprised of mostly Shia Muslim militias.

The Fatah Alliance said it blames the United States for the Israeli aggression and considers the strikes a declaration of war by Israel. The party said U.S. troops are no longer needed in Iraq.

"While we reserve the right to respond to these Zionist attacks, we hold the international coalition, particularly the United States, fully responsible for this aggression, which we consider a declaration of war on Iraq and its people," the Fatah Coalition said in a statement.

The United States has about 5,000 troops in Iraq.

The Pentagon distanced itself from the Israeli airstrikes and promised to cooperate with investigations.

"We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said. "The government of Iraq has the right to control their own internal security and protect their democracy."

The Israeli intervention put Iraq in the middle of the conflict between Jerusalem and Tehran. A Shia militia commander and another militia member were killed in drone attacks Sunday.

Israel launched a similar attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Beirut said it also considered a "declaration of war."