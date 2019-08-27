Dozens of accusers to speak in NYC court after Epstein's death

Accuser Courtney Wild, at center, walks with attorney David Boies after Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein appeared at Manhattan Federal Court July 15 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- As many as 30 women may show up to federal court in New York City Tuesday to detail accusations against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted offender who killed himself in jail awaiting a slew of new accusations.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman scheduled the hearing for 10:30 a.m. EDT to provide the public with more insight into the case accusing Epstein of sex trafficking and to allow Epstein's victims and their attorneys the opportunity to speak.

He set the hearing after prosecutors asked him to scuttle the new charges since Epstein is now dead.

"The public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of indictment," Berman said. "The court believes that where, as here, a defendant has died before any judgement has been entered against him, the public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of an indictment."

Epstein, 66, was arrested in July as part of a joint New York Police Department and FBI investigation and charged with one count of sex trafficking and a count of conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Bradley Edwards, who represents some of Epstein's accusers, called the hearing "a historic day for crime victims in the United States."

"This case has ended in the most unfortunate way, marking layers of tragedy," he told NBC News. "However, this hearing has great significance. While it does not provide complete closure, it solidifies the fact that victims are an integral part of the process."

"Our hope is that the Department of Justice continues its investigation against all of the co-conspirators and that this is merely the beginning, and not the end, of the prosecutions," attorney Spencer Kuvin added.

Tuesday's hearing will also weigh whether the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein can continue.

The billionaire financier, who was already a registered sex offender in Florida for a 2008 conviction, was accused of giving girls "hundreds of dollars in cash" to engage in sexual acts at his mansions in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla., and sometimes paid victims to recruit victims.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said the reported incidents occurred between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein died while awaiting trial in jail on Aug. 10, and an autopsy confirmed he hanged himself in his cell.

Although Epstein is dead, many of his accusers have said they still seek justice, in either criminal or civil court.

Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York filed a motion last week to have the case dismissed following his death, adding that the office "remains committed to doing its utmost to stand up for the victims who have already come forward, as well as for the many others who have yet to do so."

Berman ruled that the case would remain open at least until Tuesday's hearing.

Since Epstein's death, three more women have filed suits against Epstein accusing him of blackmailing and manipulating them into sex.