2 children killed, 9 injured after stabbing suspect crashes stolen cop car

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Ohio police said at least two children were killed and nine other people were injured after a man crashed a stolen police cruiser into cars out front of a Dayton public library.

The crash occurred Monday evening outside the library following a stabbing at a nearby residence, WDTN reported.

Dayton Police Lt. Eric Henderson said police were on the scene due to a call concerning a stabbing but the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Not long later, police in Riverside received a call concerning a car having crashed into a tree and when they inspected the incident, the suspect, who had vacated the first crashed vehicle, stole the officer's car, Henderson said.

The suspect then crashed the police cruiser into at least two vehicles occupied with 11 people, including at least seven children, all of who were sent to the hospital. Two of the children later died, he said.

Police said at least one child was still in critical condition.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was also transported to a local hospital for medical attention, Henderson said.