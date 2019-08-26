Woman arrested for allegedly trying to push boy off California bridge

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Orange County police have charged a 23-year-old California woman with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to push a boy off a bridge, authorities said.

Stephanie Redondo was booked into the Orange County Jail and her bail was set at $500,000. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the alleged attack occurred Saturday at around 4 p.m. when "multiple callers" reported seeing a subject attempting to jump from the Crown Valley Parkway Bridge.

However, when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that Redondo allegedly assaulted two boys who were running with their Capistrano Valley High School cross country team.

"During the assault, the suspect grabbed one of the victims and attempted to push him off the bridge safety railing," the sheriff's department said. "The victim and additional cross country team members were able to fight off the suspect and were not injured."

The report described Redondo as a "transient."

The police department said due to the victims' quick thinking, no one was seriously hurt.

"This is an important reminder of how quickly a situation can escalate and that personal safety should always be top-of-mind," it said.