Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to resign from Congress next month

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy announced Monday he will resign next month, to focus on his family and the health of his arriving daughter, who he said has a heart condition.

The five-term congressman said in a Facebook post his daughter will need "even more love, time and attention" when she is born in October. He will leave office Sept. 23.

"With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now," he told his constituents. "It's not an easy decision -- because I truly love being your congressman -- but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility."

Duffy, 47, said his family expects "complications" with the child, including a heart condition.

It's up to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to call a special election to fill his seat for the rest of his term, which runs until January 2021.

In the 2016 election, Duffy won the GOP-heavy north Wisconsin district by 22 points and President Donald Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton there by 21 points.