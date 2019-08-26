Weinstein to be arraigned in NYC on revised sex assault indictment

Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing at New York State Supreme Court on July 11 in New York City. He will return to Manhattan court Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be arraigned in New York City Monday on a revised indictment, stemming from a woman's claim he assaulted her 26 years ago.

The indictment will be publicly unsealed for the first time in the hearing and it's expected to include testimony by accuser and former Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra. The court may also consider a request by Weinstein's legal team to move the trial out of New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office said the 67-year-old Weinstein -- who faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and counts of first-degree and third-degree rape -- is expected to be present at Monday's hearing.

Prosecutors have been seeking testimony from Sciorra, who in 2017 accused Weinstein of raping her in her apartment in 1993. The accusation could not be included in the larger case due to the statute of limitations, but her testimony could be used to attempt to show an example of Weinstein's pattern of past behavior.

The start of the trial may be delayed until as late as October, based on Sciorra's testimony. It is not yet clear whether he will face additional charges.

Weinstein's attorneys Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala condemned what they described as an "unprecedented" fourth arraignment.

"There has been no case in recent memory where a district attorney has gone back to the grand jury on two separate occasions to re-present a case before that body in the hopes of obtaining an indictment that can withstand the scrutiny of a trial jury," they said. "This action by the prosecutor bespeaks the desperation that has engulfed their case.

"We have reached the point where one must be concerned that these desperate measures indicate more of a focus on obtaining a conviction at all costs than on seeking justice."

The defense may also continue to try and move the trial out of New York City at Monday's hearing, on the grounds that extensive news and social media coverage has "universally demonized" Weinstein, his attorneys said.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Harriet Galvin filed a response to the request Friday, stating Weinstein's defense failed to show it's impossible to achieve an impartial jury or why press coverage would be less harmful in any other location.

"This motion, lacking any solid factual or legal basis, should be viewed as a transparent attempt to delay the proceedings," she wrote.

Weinstein was arrested 15 months ago on charges related to accusations that he sexually assaulted two women in 2013 and 2014. He remained free on $1 million bail.

First-degree rape and criminal sex act are class B felonies and third-degree rape is in class E. The most serious rape charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.