United Electrical Workers union endorses Bernie Sanders

The union said it endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., because he regularly attends its strike lines. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The United Electrical Workers union endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday, praising him for challenging corporate America.

The union, identified by the acronym UE, said it selected Sanders, I-Vt., because he regularly attends the union's strike lines and has helped local chapters in their contract negotiations.

"Bernie understands the need for workers to have a democratic, independent union movement that is unafraid to challenge Corporate America's stranglehold on our economy," UE General President Peter Knowlton said. "From four decades of actively supporting UE members and other workers in Vermont, to his vocal support for our 1700 members in Erie, PA who went on a nine-day strike this past winter, Bernie Sanders has always made it clear which side he is on."

The resolution adopted by the UE said Sanders was instrumental in reaching a deal between workers and Wabtec earlier this year.

Sanders said he was humbled by the endorsement.

"We are running a true working-class campaign, which speaks directly to workers and confronts the massive inequality we see in our society today," Sanders said. "UE's successful strike in Erie has sent a message to corporate CEOs across the country that it is absolutely unacceptable for profitable corporations to provide obscene compensation packages to executives, while ripping off workers and their families.

"Our fight is about the need for an economy that works for all Americans and not just the one percent, and we are going to win that fight together."