N.J. officials to announce $120M plan to replace lead water pipes

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New Jersey authorities are expected to announce a $120 million program Monday to replace aging lead water pipes in Newark that are blamed for contaminating some of the city water supply.

Residents are demanding quicker action on replacing the 18,000 water pipes. Anthony Puglisi, a spokesman for Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., said Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will also announce the program.

Earlier plans called for the piping to be replaced within eight years.

"The idea is to get it done quicker," said Puglisi.

Newark receives water from two systems and city officials say most homes receive water from the non-tainted system.

Officials say the lead is coming from underground service lines that link water mains to homes, rather than the actual water source. County officials are expected to announce the issuance of bonds from the Essex County Improvement Authority.

Puglisi said Newark will get better interest rates in paying back the money by going through the county, which has a triple-A bond rating.

Baraka said 14,000 residents are being given bottled water for their homes, and it will continue for at least another month.