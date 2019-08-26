KFC to offer plant-based 'Beyond Fried Chicken'

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat agreed to a partnership to offer plant-based "Beyond Fried Chicken" in Atlanta on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Beyond Meat/KFC

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken announced Tuesday a partnership with Beyond Meat to serve plant-based chicken.

KFC will serve a limited test offering of "Beyond Fried Chicken" nuggets and boneless wings at a single KFC location on Cobb Parkway in Atlanta.

The restaurant will offer four-piece nuggets for $1.99 or a six- or 12-piece combo meal including a side and medium drink for $6.49 and $8.49 respectively and six- or 12-piece boneless wings for $6 and $12 respectively.

Customers also can receive a free sample of Beyond Fried Chicken with the purchase of any KFC menu item from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

"KFC has a history of frequently testing unique and craveable menu items as part of the brand's food innovation strategy, considering food trends and evaluating customer feedback to KFC's test offerings," the restaurant said. "This limited, one-restaurant test of Beyond Fried Chicken is part of KFC's continued commitment to understanding its consumers' tastes and preferences."

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said KFC is the first company to sign on for a partnership to offer plant-based chicken.

"To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey," said Brown.