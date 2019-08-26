Sept. 4 -- Forecasters say the eye of Hurricane Dorian is now off the coast of northernmost Florida and nearing the South Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update Wednesday Dorian was about 115 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., and 180 miles south of Charleston, S.C., moving northwest at 9 mph. It carried maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, well above the threshold for Category 2 strength.

The storm is projected to begin a turn to the north Wednesday evening, the NHC said.

"On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast," the advisory said. "The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning."

RELATED Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf of Mexico

The NHC said hurricane conditions are expected within the warning zone in Florida and the Carolinas throughout Wednesday. Tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the Bahamian islands and the advisory south of Sebastian Inlet, Fla., has been downgraded from a hurricane warning to a tropical storm warning.

The hurricane warning has been extended northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, the NHC said. A warning for the northeast Florida coast has been downgraded.

Millions in coastal regions from Florida to Virginia on remained on the lookout for Dorian. With hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings lining the coast, officials are preparing residents for the worst. The first tropical storm force wind gust in the United States was recorded along the Treasure Coast of Florida on Tuesday afternoon at a station by the Sebastian Inlet.

RELATED Carolinas brace for Dorian as coastal areas ordered to evacuate

After dealing a heavy hand of destruction to the Bahamas, Dorian weakened into a Category 2 storm Tuesday. Officials have confirmed at least 7 deaths following Dorian's beating in the Bahamas, and forecasters warn the weakened storm still poses extreme danger to the southern coast of the United States.

The crawling, slow progress of the storm allowed the hurricane to spend more than 24 hours dumping rain and whipping intense winds across the island nation. Dorian is the slowest forward-moving major hurricane in a 24-hour period ever, and slowest since Wilma in 2005.

In the southeastern United States, evacuations for more than two million people began on Monday afternoon. Governors in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia all signed state of emergencies and called for mandatory evacuations.

Power outages have increased to over 14,000 customers across Florida, according to poweroutage.us -- up from around 10,000 customers Tuesday night.

Volusia County Emergency Management in Florida reports that all bridges in the county are closed to eastbound traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles. Daytona Beach is located in Volusia County.