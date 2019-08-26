3 dead, 4 wounded in New Mexico shooting

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New Mexico police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting at a house party that left three people dead and four others wounded.

Bishop Henderson was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated battery, the Hobbs Police Department said in a press release, adding that further charges could follow as it is "still a very active investigation."

Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of a loud party and shots fired at a home in Hobbs, some 115 miles from Roswell. Upon arrival, police found seven gunshot victims, according to the statement.

Khalil Carter, 18; Kristal Avena, 24; and Lamar Lee-Kane, Jr., 22, were all pronounced dead at the scene while Michael Major, 21; Turon Windham, 20; Rontrell Hills, 23; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, were transported to a local hospital.

Michael Major has seen been released from the hospital while Windham, Hills and Stansell were airlifted to a Lubbock, Texas, area hospital for further treatment, police said.

The University of Southwestern confirmed that Lee-Kane was a student at the school and a member of the Mustang's basketball team.

"We ask you pray for the school as a whole as well the Lee-Kane family," the university's student media department said in a tweet.

University of The Southwest Student Media Department is saddened by the passing of current Mustang basketball player Lamar Kee-Kane, who passed away this morning after a tragic incident. We ask you pray for the school as a whole as well the Lee-Kane family.— USW Student Media (@USWSM) August 25, 2019

Police said Henderson was being held at the Hobbs City Jail until his arraignment.